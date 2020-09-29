Privatix (PRIX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,976.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Privatix has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. Privatix has a market capitalization of $51,008.61 and $5,976.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043161 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $509.98 or 0.04772801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033772 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

PRIX is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

