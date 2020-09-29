Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Power Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Premier Power Renewable Energy alerts:

Premier Power Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $$0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41. Premier Power Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter.

Premier Power Renewable Energy Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Power Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.