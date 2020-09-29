Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 66.8% in September

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the August 31st total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Powerbridge Technologies stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.45.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

