Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 66.8% in September

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the August 31st total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Powerbridge Technologies stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.45.
About Powerbridge Technologies
