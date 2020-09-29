Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Populous has a market cap of $13.81 million and $419,130.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and DragonEX. During the last week, Populous has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.38 or 0.01585436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180649 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX, OKEx, Mercatox, Bithumb, LATOKEN, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

