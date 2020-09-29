PopularCoin (POP) Price Down 68.7% Over Last Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 77.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,756.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 68.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PopularCoin

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,124,783,127 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

