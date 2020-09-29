POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

Get POLYMETAL INTL/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. POLYMETAL INTL/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

AUCOY opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from POLYMETAL INTL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. POLYMETAL INTL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POLYMETAL INTL/S (AUCOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.