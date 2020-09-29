pNetwork Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00004613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and $1.60 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pNetwork has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.12 or 0.04768981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 62,612,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,513,973 tokens. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.