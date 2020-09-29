PlayGame Trading Down 7.1% This Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $51,230.59 and approximately $25.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. During the last week, PlayGame has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00263871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.01582405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00182646 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinTiger and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

