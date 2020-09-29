PlayGame Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,230.59 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $51,230.59 and $25.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00263871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.01582405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00182646 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

