Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PDD has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $75.10 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

