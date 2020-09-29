PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $73,365.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

