Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Up 143.5% in September

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 143.5% from the August 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PVL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,831. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.76.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.13%.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

