PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEP. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $137.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.23. The company has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after buying an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after buying an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

