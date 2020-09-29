PegNet (PEG) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $7,867.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.01586115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180668 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 1,932,513,096 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

