Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

