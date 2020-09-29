PCHAIN Price Hits $0.0097 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $40,501.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, DEx.top, DDEX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042957 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.69 or 0.04816264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033919 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,911,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 787,462,286 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

