PayBX (AXPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.67 or 0.04808793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033876 BTC.

PayBX Profile

AXPR is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

