ParkinGo Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,774.88 or 1.00338144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001660 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000728 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00152659 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

