Paparazzi (PAZZI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $59,094.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Paparazzi token can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $59,094.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00261898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00089947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.01580412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00183200 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 172,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,812,593 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

Paparazzi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

