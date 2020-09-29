Pantos Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Pantos has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1,413.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Pantos token can currently be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00090891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.01587379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180683 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,650,607 tokens. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.