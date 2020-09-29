Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the August 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,012. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Panasonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.55 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Panasonic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

