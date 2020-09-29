Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) PT Raised to $13.00

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.61% from the stock’s previous close.

PEIX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Shares of PEIX stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,411. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Pacific Ethanol has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $377.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.94.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, CEO Neil M. Koehler bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,653.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,591 shares in the company, valued at $524,579.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.