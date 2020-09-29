Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Otonomy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Otonomy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 13,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.