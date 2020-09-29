Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) PT Raised to C$7.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLA. CIBC boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$3.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$3.80 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

OLA opened at C$1.40 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32.

In other news, Director George Vincent Albino sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$1,014,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,124,038.40.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

