ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLCLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY remained flat at $$28.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. 108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19 and a beta of -0.04.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

