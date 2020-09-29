OneLedger (OLT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $140,123.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $140,123.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,367,808 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, UEX, CoinEx, LATOKEN, BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

