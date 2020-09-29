ONE Advisory Partners LLC Takes $4.87 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 71,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.77. 52,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,707,563. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

