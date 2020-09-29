ONE Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,564 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.19. The company had a trading volume of 63,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.97 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

