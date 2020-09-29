ONE Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $4.79 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 3.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. 675,239 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

