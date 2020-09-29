ONE Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up about 1.8% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.56. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,247. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

