ONE Advisory Partners LLC Invests $4.27 Million in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up 3.4% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.61. 380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,998. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $283.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.54 and its 200 day moving average is $227.14.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.