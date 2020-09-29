ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 88,466 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

