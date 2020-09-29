ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 59,090 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,299,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.8% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resource Planning Group acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $45,771,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 66.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,937,000 after acquiring an additional 125,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.89. The company had a trading volume of 88,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,608. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.68 and its 200-day moving average is $306.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

