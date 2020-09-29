ONE Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 127,291 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,579,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 8.5% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 459.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 102,384 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 419.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 276,327 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

