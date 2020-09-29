OmiseGO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $377.06 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bithumb, B2BX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020136 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Crex24, CoinBene, GOPAX, Mercatox, Gate.io, Neraex, Fatbtc, Braziliex, OKEx, CoinTiger, Ovis, DragonEX, IDAX, FCoin, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, CoinEx, C2CX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Poloniex, BitMart, TDAX, IDCM, Bitbns, Bithumb, BigONE, Bancor Network, Huobi, Independent Reserve, Coinone, BX Thailand, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, TOPBTC, Bittrex, ABCC, Coinnest, B2BX, ZB.COM, Exmo, BitBay, Tokenomy, COSS, BitForex, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Tidex, AirSwap, Coinsuper, Binance, Cobinhood, Koinex, Zebpay, Iquant, Upbit, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

