Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 965,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 219,040 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,045,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 174.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 100,138 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.