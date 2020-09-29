Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives $7.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CWXZF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Ocean Yield ASA from $5.75 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised Ocean Yield ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Ocean Yield ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ocean Yield ASA from $6.70 to $7.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ocean Yield ASA from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Ocean Yield ASA alerts:

CWXZF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,059. Ocean Yield ASA has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Yield ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Yield ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.