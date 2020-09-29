NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) & KERING S A/ADR (NYSE:PPRUY) Head to Head Contrast

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) and NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KERING S A/ADR and NYSE:SLQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KERING S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KERING S A/ADR and NYSE:SLQT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KERING S A/ADR 1 4 6 0 2.45 NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80

NYSE:SLQT has a consensus price target of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 60.56%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than KERING S A/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KERING S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KERING S A/ADR and NYSE:SLQT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KERING S A/ADR $17.79 billion 4.74 $2.59 billion $2.95 22.63 NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million 5.92 $81.15 million ($0.16) -121.06

KERING S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KERING S A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NYSE:SLQT beats KERING S A/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women. It also provides fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides its products under the Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Boucheron, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Pomellato, Qeelin, Sowind, Stella McCartney, Ulysse Nardin, Tomas Maier, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Puma, Volcom, and Kering brand names. It sells its products through department stores, multi-brand stores, and franchise stores, as well as retail channels and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

