NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $997.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 42.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from NY MTG TR INC/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 45.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,360,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,970,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 761,358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,498,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 147,859 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,232,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 326,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,218,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

