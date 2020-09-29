NuShares Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. NuShares has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $530.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022304 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,321,160,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,806,007,873 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.