Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $46,344.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bitrue and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,736,764 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Ethfinex, Koinex, CoinBene, Bitrue, Huobi, Upbit, WazirX, Bitbns, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex and BITBOX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

