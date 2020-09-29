NPCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,107.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $1,107.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin's official website is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

