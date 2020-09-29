NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 30th. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NG opened at C$15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.14. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -171.54. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.40 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 62.51 and a current ratio of 62.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 42,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$626,443.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 514,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,588,706.40. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 89,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$1,263,010.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,492.95. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,343.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

