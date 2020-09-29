NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 30th. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NG opened at C$15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.14. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -171.54. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.40 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 62.51 and a current ratio of 62.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 42,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$626,443.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 514,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,588,706.40. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 89,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$1,263,010.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,492.95. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,343.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

