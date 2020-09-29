NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 30th. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $957,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $936,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

