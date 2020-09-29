Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.62.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 143.15%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.

