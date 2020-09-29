Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NSANY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,200. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Nissan Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

