NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.12

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 4094750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in NIO by 807.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIO by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

