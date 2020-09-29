Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Nikola from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $50.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nikola from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nikola currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44. Nikola has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Trevor R. Milton acquired 41,400 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,198,483,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $788,442,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,159,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,530,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

