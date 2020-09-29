NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,400 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NexTech AR Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,325. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in building a network of communities for gaming and esports fans in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates digital media platform that includes gaming related websites and YouTube channels; and owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo, as well as hosts various gaming events.

