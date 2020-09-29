NEXT (LON:NXT) Downgraded to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 4,300 ($56.19).

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXT. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,324.43 ($69.57).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,992 ($78.30) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,985.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,068.33. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a PE ratio of 23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.15).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

